EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During the last few days, we’ve heard from parents who want more security, resources or better leadership in the East Lansing school district.

6 News from a middle school parent who says she feels like these security incidents are not just in the high school.

East Lansing High School has been the scene of multiple security incidents in the last two weeks.

Students say a gun was found during a fight after a basketball game earlier this month.

Last Tuesday, the building was in lockdown after students reported a screenshot about a weapon.

Nothing was found during that search.

The president of the East Lansing Education Association says teachers are fed up, but he’s confident changes will be made to address the problems.

“Teachers are rightfully feeling uneasy and frustrated but the good side of that is what has occurred is an opportunity for us to come together and work on ways we can make our district safer for everyone. So we are pleased with the steps in that direction,” said President Norm Scott.

Monday’s meeting comes just three days after the East Lansing mayor held a special listening session with the community.

