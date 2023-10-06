LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The two puppies tossed over a fence and abandoned at the Jackson County Animal Control Shelter late last month have found a new home.

The agency reports on its website the duo were adopted.

Video shared by the animal shelter shows people pulling up to the shelter’s parking lot in a truck, the passenger quickly hopping out carrying two puppies which they toss over a nearby fence.

Lydia Sattler, Jackson County Animal Shelter Director, said the people in the truck have been identified and whether they’ll be charged with abandonment or animal cruelty will be decided following an investigation.

The puppies were taken in by animal shelter staff and were discovered to both be severely emaciated. Sattler said the puppies scored 1 on the body condition score system, a 0 to 9 scale that rates an animal’s physical condition.