Emergency Appeal filed with the Michigan Supreme Court on open carry decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has now filed an emergency appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court regarding the open-carry of firearms at polling places.

This, after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s court appeal on the matter gets rejected the original ban on October 16th was meant to prevent voter intimidation through guns.

However, the court that made the recent decision says voter intimidation is already illegal in the state of Michigan and that brandishing a firearm in public is illegal as well.

