LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light says a private tree contractor was killed this morning at a home in Delta Township. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd near Waverly and St. Joseph.
A BWL spokesperson said the person died when they touched a live wire.
At this time it is not known who was killed, what company the person worked for, or where the company is located.
A 6 News crew on the scene does see the Eaton County Sheriff and several deputies, Delta fire, BWL, and what appears to be a private tree trimming company.
BWL does show a power outage in the area of this incident.
This is a breaking story and 6 News will be updating this article as new information is confirmed.