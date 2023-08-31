LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light says a private tree contractor was killed this morning at a home in Delta Township. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd near Waverly and St. Joseph.

A person has been injured while working at a home on the west side of Lansing. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd. (WLNS)

A BWL spokesperson said the person died when they touched a live wire.

At this time it is not known who was killed, what company the person worked for, or where the company is located.

A person has been injured while working at a home on the west side of Lansing. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd. (WLNS)

A person has been injured while working at a home on the west side of Lansing. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd. (WLNS)

A person has been injured while working at a home on the west side of Lansing. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd. (WLNS)

A person has been injured while working at a home on the west side of Lansing. The incident happened on the 4600 block of Norwick Rd. (WLNS)

A 6 News crew on the scene does see the Eaton County Sheriff and several deputies, Delta fire, BWL, and what appears to be a private tree trimming company.

BWL does show a power outage in the area of this incident.

This is a breaking story and 6 News will be updating this article as new information is confirmed.