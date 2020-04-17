Emergency relief funds now available to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) has launched a new program providing a total of $502,400 in grants to Michigan’s eligible nonprofit arts and culture organizations that have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, many of our state’s arts and culture organizations are faced with serious economic impacts, including challenges with cash flow and resources to support their workforce,” said MCACA Director Alison Watson. “The Emergency Relief Funds program will provide assistance to these organizations that add so much value to Michigan’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities.”

MCACA, through funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will make a total of $502,400 in one-time grants to eligible nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, ensuring broad geographic distribution across Michigan. The funds can be used for salary support (full or partial) for one or more employees; fees for artists and/or contractual personnel; and facility costs, such as rent and utilities.

To be eligible, applicants must be a nonprofit arts and cultural organization, have tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Services code, and be incorporated and physically located in Michigan.

The maximum request for funding is $5,000 and there is no match requirement. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 1 and applications will be scored based on total number of completed applications received by May 1. The number of grants awarded will depend on the number of applications received, the amount requested and the completeness of the applications received. Funds are expected to be disbursed no later than June 1.

More information on the Emergency Relief Funds program is available at www.michigan.gov/arts.

“While we recognize that these funds will in no way meet the full needs or demands of the arts and cultural community, we hope they will provide some immediate relief and we will continue to leverage other resources as they become available,” Watson said.

Other resources for businesses across Michigan to assist them in recovering from economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19. This site includes resources offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Pure Michigan Business Connect virtual procurement and donation platform, support services offered through the Small Business Development Center and more. The MEDC has also developed a FAQ for Michigan businesses and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For those who have questions about the state’s actions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-535-6136 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.