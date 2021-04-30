Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five-star basketball player Emoni Bates has decommited from Michigan State, according to his Instagram page. Bates is widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the nation.
Bates committed to Michigan State in June of 2020. His father started his own school last year called Ypsi Prep Academy for Bates and other elite basketball recruits to play at.
As of right now, there is no word as to whether Bates will explore professional options or will look to go to another school.
Sources within the MSU basketball team tell 6 News that they have not been in contact with Bates or his father yet.