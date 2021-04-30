Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates shoots against River Rouge during the Tip Off Classic high school basketball game in Ypsilanti, Mich. Michigan Associated Press Division I Player of the Year Emoni Bates does not appear interested in reclassifying to graduate from Ypsilanti Lincoln High School next year. The 6-foot-9 sophomore has been projected to potentially be taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five-star basketball player Emoni Bates has decommited from Michigan State, according to his Instagram page. Bates is widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the nation.

Bates committed to Michigan State in June of 2020. His father started his own school last year called Ypsi Prep Academy for Bates and other elite basketball recruits to play at.

As of right now, there is no word as to whether Bates will explore professional options or will look to go to another school.

Sources within the MSU basketball team tell 6 News that they have not been in contact with Bates or his father yet.