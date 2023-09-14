JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An employee of East Jackson Community Schools was arraigned Wednesday for charges involving child pornography.

Corey Wilson, 39, was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson County Court and charged with two felonies: aggravated child sexually abusive activity and aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, along with the Michigan State Police Computer Crime Division, conducted a search warrant at Wilson’s home on Tuesday and seized several items as possible evidence, according to police.

Due to Wilson’s employment at East Jackson Community Schools, the Blackman-Leoni DPS contacted the school district, which cooperated with further investigation that police say determined there was no threat to students, staff, computers, or computer networks.

Wilson is currently held at Jackson County Jail and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 22 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 27.