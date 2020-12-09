Empty The Shelter nationwide campaign begins

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Beginning today, The Bissel Pet Foundation will be launching its “Empty The Shelter” campaign that more than 170 animal shelters nationwide will participate in.

The Bissel Pet Foundation puts on this event in order to help pets find their forever home during the holidays.

In Michigan location like the Ingham County Control & Shelter, and the Capital Area Humane Society will be participating.

During this time adoption fees are lowered and should not exceed over $25 dollars. The Ingham County Control & Shelter will be adopting dogs out for $25 dollars and cats for $10.

All adoptable pets available during this promotion are required to be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.

To date the Empty The Shelter has helped over 40 thousand pets be adopted nationwide.

This event runs until December 13, but some locations may vary. If you want any additional information or want to find a location that is participating you can find a link here.