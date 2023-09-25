LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for your furry new best friend, October will be an excellent month.

The fall Empty the Shelters event, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, will see reduced adoption fees from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15. You can adopt your cuddly new friend for $50 or less.

BISSELL said the two-week event is to address the overcrowding crisis in animal shelters, which the foundation says is “spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates across the country.”

Empty the Shelters will involve 43 Michigan animal shelters, including Ingham County and Jackson County.

Check the event’s website for a full list of shelters and the dates they’re participating.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.