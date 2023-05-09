Aishwarya Thatikonda, a graduate of EMU, was one of eight killed in the Allen, Tex. shooting.

An Eastern Michigan University graduate was among the eight people killed in the May 6 shooting in Allen, Texas.

Aishwarya Thatikonda graduated from Eastern in December 2020 with a Master of Science degree in construction management, said an official post about her on EMU Today.

The university said Aishwarya was working as a project engineer with a Texas-based construction firm and had gone to the mall with a friend to go shopping in advance of her twenty-eighth birthday.

“As the nation has to once again grapple with a senseless act of gun violence, we share our condolences with Aishwarya’s family and friends,” said the post on EMU’s website.

“She will forever be remembered as a strong Eastern Michigan University Eagle.”