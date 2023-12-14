LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michael Ketchum was on his way to close down his hunting blind when he crested a hill in Eagle Thursday. What he saw brought him to a still.

An emu, a large flightless bird hailing from Australia, was in standing in the middle of the road.

“First thing I did is — I grabbed my phone and called my wife and I was like, ‘you would never believe what I just seen standing the middle of the road,” Ketchum said. “And she’s like, ‘well, what was it?’ And I told her. And she’s like, well catch it. And bring it home.”

A stray, female emu wandering in Eagle Mich. on Thursday. Courtesy Photo/ Michael Ketchum. (WLNS)

He declined, and after the bird, which can grow to over six foot in height, cleared the road, he went to his parents’ property to begin “buttoning” up his hunting location. His wife began posting photos of the bird on Facebook and soon crowdsourcing resulted in the owner of the bird being identified.

The owner had been found.

“We were going to all go try to catch this thing,” he said. “And I thought this was never going to happen.”

He was not alone. His uncle, Dan Ketchum, tells 6 News he “didn’t have a clue if we were ever going to get it.”

But it did happen.

The owner of a runaway emu was reunited with the large flightless bird Thursday in Eagle, Mich. Courtesy Photo/Michael Ketchum. (WLNS)

Dan was driving a side-by-side vehicle with the owner of the bird in the passenger seat. The owner told him to try to corner the bird into the bushes as it would have a difficult time moving away — instead the emu took off into an open field.

“It was fast,” he said. “It was running 25, maybe 30 miles an hour and dodging around like Barry Sanders.”

Both Dan and his nephew, Michael, said as the vehicle pulled up beside the emu, the owner reached out and “hugged” the bird and “pulled it into the cockpit.”

Dan “quickly” brought the side-by-side to stop and joined the owner to bring the bird to the ground.

Michael joined in, using a strap to secure the bird’s legs.

“So, we all went over there and sure enough — we caught it,” he said. “It mainly the owner is the one that caught it. Him and my uncle were riding on the side-by-side and they end up pulling up beside it and kind of wrapping their arms around it and tackling it to the ground. And then I grabbed a ratchet strap and ratcheted it up so it couldn’t kick anyone. And we took it back home.”

He would learn the bird’s owner had been looking for it for days. The female emu, Michael said, bolted from its pen near Wright Rd. after a dog barked, startling it.

Dan said he’s known the owner for years.

“I didn’t even know he had an emu,” he told 6 News of the owner.

As for Michael’s wife’s dream of having an emu in residence?

“They are pretty cool looking, but I got enough animals around this place as it is,” he tells 6 News.