Enbridge files for new permits amid COVID-19 outbreak, leaders allege they want to dodge public review

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Enbridge has filed for new Line 5 tunnel permits as leaders asked Gov. Whitmer to temporarily suspend consideration of the proposed pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac applications until the COVID-19 outbreak becomes less severe in the state.

In a letter sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the same day Enbridge filed its permit request, a coalition of environmental, civic and Native American leaders emphasized that the governor’s emergency Executive Orders have essentially shut down the state, including tribes and local governments that are vital sources of information needed to respond to permit applications – and the groups involved are following those orders.

“EGLE should consider delaying review for the Enbridge permit applications for the Straits of Mackinac Tunnel Project until it has been determined emergency and disaster conditions no longer exist and appropriate programs have been implemented to allow for full and proper public engagement, as required by law,” the letter says.

Sixteen environmental, civic groups and tribal organizations signed the letter. It was also sent to Attorney General Dana Nessel and the heads of the state Public Service Commission and Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes & Energy. State officials have indicated Enbridge may deliver the permit applications in coming days.

Michigan Environmental Council Policy Director Sean Hammond said that allowing permits to be processed amid the state-wide shutdown would be a disservice to Michiganders who cannot vote due to a lack of access to technology.

“The state should not be considering non-essential permits that require public comment in this unprecedented time,” he said.”Many Michiganders have insufficient access to the internet — especially in rural areas most impacted by Line 5 — so relying on remote feedback for public participation is not sufficient for the public’s voice to be heard.”

Others who signed the letter said they are concerned that Enbridge wants to use the pandemic to limit public comment. “By filing its applications now, Enbridge is seeking to use a global pandemic to its advantage by avoiding rigorous review and meaningful public comment,” said Bryan Newland, chair of the Bay Mills Indian Community and of the Chippewa Ottawa Resource Authority representing five tribes.

Many of the groups have not received extensive information they have requested from the state and other sources.