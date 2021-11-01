Endangered missing advisory issued for Michigan man

ADRIAN, Mich. (WLNS)— An endangered missing advisory has been issued for 43-year-old, Matthew Eric Varnum.

Varnum left his home on Sunday, October 31st, driving his family’s white 2005 Buick Lacrosse. Authorities report he suffers from mental health issues and dementia. He left his home with a service dog named, “Toby.” Varnum’s wife says he has walked away from his home multiple times in the past.

Varnum is 6 ’02,” weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair with green eyes.

Varnum was last seen at 140 Park Street in Adrian, Michigan. He does not possess a valid driver’s license, he does not have a cellphone, wallet, or identification. Police say if he is contacted he might act like a small child, and could be sensitive to lights.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, possibly a black-hooded sweatshirt over a light-collared shirt.

Police say they believe he was last seen in Williamston, Michigan.

If you have any information about Varnum’s whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the investigating law enforcement at (517)264-4808.