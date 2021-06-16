Endangered red panda at Potter Park Zoo confirmed pregnant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Potter Park Zoo’s 7-year-old endangered red panda Maliha is confirmed to be pregnant, the Zoo announced in a press release.

The father of Maliha’s cubs is Deagan-Reid, from Zoo Knoxville. The two mated and Maliha was confirmed pregnant after an ultrasound was performed.

“I’ve helped take care of Maliha for six years and I’m very proud of the accomplishments she’s made in training that allow her to participate voluntarily in veterinary care”, said Potter Park Zookeeper Liz Jagenow, Maliha’s primary trainer. “We are lucky to have such a willing participant and I’m definitely looking forward to watching this little red panda family grow!”

Maliha and Deagan-Reid were recommended for breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Red Panda Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program that pairs individuals with an aim to maximize genetic diversity, the Zoo said.

“Maliha’s pregnancy is not only great news for Potter Park Zoo, but for red pandas as an endangered species.”” said Potter Park Zoo Director Cynthia Wagner.

Her new cubs will join a small but valuable population of less than 220 red pandas in AZA institutions across the country.

Red panda breeding is important to the future of the species as there are less than 2,500 adult red pandas left in the wild.

Red pandas are from high-altitude, temperate forests of Asia that are currently threatened by deforestation.