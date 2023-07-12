JACKSON CO. Mich. (WLNS) – A Florida-based energy company believes Jackson County would be the perfect place to set-up its newest solar farm on land that’s in both Leoni and Grass Lake townships.

It was standing room only as developers laid-out their plan Tuesday night at the township offices in Grass Lake.

Next Era Energy Resources already have several renewable energy sites in Michigan and hope more could be on the way. That search for the next spot took them to parcels of land in Grass Lake and Leoni townships.

Developers want to rezone 5 parcels of land along Page Avenue. Kunhal Parikh, a project development director for the company said research started in 2019. The team looked for interested landowners and land that would fit the project’s needs.

“We came to this portion of Grass Lake Township, the southwestern portion along side Leoni Township for a 100-megawatt project,” he said.

The Grass Lake Solar Project is said to make power for 30,000 homes if it moves forward, but many in the crowd Tuesday night met the project with some friction.

Some residents shared concerns about falling property values and changes to scenery.

“Are we going to see solar after solar after solar? It’s going to be a real big eye sore and that is our concern and health wise and glare,” said one woman.

In addition to powering tens of thousands of homes, company officials said construction would bring in 200 jobs. No more than a handful of people would manage the site spanning 500 to 600 acres.

A few community members shared their support in person and online. One man said the project is part of changing times.

“If we don’t want solar, if we don’t want industry, in the 30 some years I’ve lived here, we kicked out every potential industry that could have given us revenue for roads or whatever,” said Ron Muszynski.

Township leaders say there’s a long road ahead before shovel hits the ground. Township Supervisor John Lensinski said developers will also have to pass Leoni Township’s process along with Grass Lake’s requirements.

The Grass Lake planning commission is hosting a hearing next week Thursday before a vote is held on the rezoning request.

If rezoning is approved, both developers and township leaders say the company will still need to apply for a special land use permit.