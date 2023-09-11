LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council officials will take up a report on the fate of the Energy Event Center Monday night.

The report, sent to Council on Friday, recommends the city suspend the cabaret license of the Energy Event Center in Logan Square. The recommendation stems from a mass shooting event in July. The shooting left five injured, one of whom is now paralyzed.

Documents for Monday’s meeting show that the center didn’t have a show license required for any concert. The report also outlines that Energy Event Center owner Ryan Cabell didn’t have a liquor license either. Body camera video showed people in the parking lot holding cups and alcohol bottles. Cabell said in testimony that he only sold snacks and soda cans.

Police say multiple guns were found at the scene, as well as 70 bullet cases, after a concert. Cabell declined to comment ahead of Monday’s meeting, but his attorney says the city isn’t following its own rules and processes. The attorney claims the city hadn’t issued any warnings to the venue before a move to revoke the license began.