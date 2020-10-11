England to have 3-tier lockdown system amid ‘tipping point’

LONDON (AP) – Millions of people in northern England are waiting to hear whether they will be put under tighter coronavirus restrictions in the coming days.

The British government confirmed Sunday that it will be introducing a new three-tier system for local lockdowns in England. Under the new system, the country will be placed into “medium,” “high” and “very high” alert levels.

Details of what is involved at each level haven’t been confirmed, but the highest level is widely expected to involve the closure of pubs and restaurants and the banning of household mixing, both indoors and outside, among other measures.

Liverpool’s local leader has said he expects his city to face the most onerous restrictions from Wednesday.