Enjoying fireworks safely at home

While many will spend the Fourth of July celebrating with store-bought fireworks, police and firefighters will be onpatrol.

Police in east Lansing will check to make sure people are only using fireworks during the allowed days and times set by the new ordinance.

“we also want to check for safety, of course,” Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez says.” And so if they’re being used improperly and endangering the surrounding buildings or neighbors, then that’s something that we want to address as well.”

Thousands of people end up in the emergency room with burns and other injuries from using fireworks unsafely every year. Setting off fireworks too close to buildings can lead to fires and structural damage, and grass fires are a risk in drier areas from fireworks of all sizes.

“As a firefighter, a paramedic and a dad, as much as I love sparklers, I don’t like them at all,” Lansing Fire Department assistant chief Mike Tobin said. “They are beautiful, but sparklers are actually right now one of the most dangerous fireworks that we are seeing injuries in people every year for firework use.”

Sparklers are still going to be a pretty popular option because they’re some of the cheapest fireworks you get. But whether you’re using big or small blasts this year, it’s important to use the right safety measures. That means having water on hand in case you need to put things out quickly, and staying away from any buildings or dry grass so you don’t cause any fires.