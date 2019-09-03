Enjoying the college party scene while also staying safe

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Welcome week at Michigan State University may be over, but between tailgates, holidays, and college parties…there are a lot of things still ahead for students to celebrate. Many times those celebrations mean drinking.

“You have to be paying attention to your surroundings and who you associate yourself with,” MSU Junior Unika Murray said.

Murray says for many new students it’s hard to know how to be safe when you’re partying because it’s all new. One thing on the back of her mind when she goes out is sexual assault.

“I keep a whistle on me now just so like if I can’t scream or if my voice is hoarse I can always like– somebody will hear me somewhere,” Murray said.

In 2017 there were 24 cases of rape reported on and around campus. In the past month, there has been at least one case reported on campus.

“When you’re intoxicated you’re not really able to fully think about all the possible situations,” Murray said.

In the 2017-18 academic year, 99 percent of nearly 53,000 students and 98

percent of employees completed training on Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct prevention and reporting.

Starting in 2018, in addition to online training, MSU began conducting mandatory, in-person RVSM prevention programming for all first-year and transfer students, and in-person bystander intervention training for all second-year students.

“We’re always concerned and interested in students with bystander behavior. If you see something we always say make sure you say something or intervene,” Dennis Martell, Ph.D., Director of Health Promotion at MSU said.

He also adds that it’s important to know what you’re drinking and how much you’re drinking.

“Whether you’re in a bar, at a party or whether you’re on your own at a tailgate, make sure you know what you’re drinking. We try to tell people to watch your drinks, not only watch your drink but watch what they’re putting into your drink. If you set your drink down and you walk away from it, in most cases we tell you not to drink it because you never know,” Martell said.

Martell says if there are three things you should remember while you’re drinking its stay with friends, stay in one place, and stay with one type of alcohol.

“Even if you drink more than usual if you’re staying with friends, you’re usually gonna be quite safe,” Martell said.

He adds that many MSU students also choose not to drink at all.

“We have 30 percent of our students who choose not to drink and we always want to remind people that that’s a choice, you can choose not to drink,” Martell said, adding, “We don’t want people going out thinking they have to drink to experience MSU or experience the college life.”

He urges students to also plan ahead so that they have a safe way to get home.

Uber and Lyft can be great options, but if you’re not comfortable taking one alone– especially if you’re a woman– MSU offers a free late-night transportation service called Safe Ride.