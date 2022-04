ORANGE COUNTY, Cali. (WLNS) – It’s dangerous and deadly.

Officials in southern California seized enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people.

It’s Orange County’s biggest drug bust in 16 years.

Prosecutors say police arrested 2 men last month, after police pulled over a van and found the drugs. Besides the fentanyl, police also say they had 800 pounds of meth and nearly 190 pounds of cocaine.

Both men face several felony charges.