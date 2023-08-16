LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Testing has begun for environmental and archaeological evaluations on the 1,900-acre future site of the Michigan Manufacturing Innovation Campus (MMIC), the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) announced Aug. 16.

Dyer Well Drilling & Service is overseeing the drilling and water evaluation of a test well located at the northwest corner of State and Niles roads, according to LEAP.

“We understand the responsibility we bear in safeguarding our environment and the welfare of our community,” said LEAP President and CEO Bob Trezise.

Residents of Eagle Township have previously spoken out against the MMIC development, saying it’s a waste of farmland and will negatively impact the community.

Environmental consulting firm Triterra will perform an archaeological study and environmental site assessment of 1,900 acres, checking for indigenous artifacts and studying surrounding wetlands, historic uses of the land, buildings and structures, and any existing environmental risks, said LEAP.

According to the organization, the development site is of significant scale.

“To our knowledge, there are only 3-4 economic development sites of this scale being marketed in the entire state,” said LEAP on the MMIC website.

The goal of the MMIC is to create good-paying local jobs for the next generation of workers, according to the MMIC website.