The Environmental Protection Agency has given approval to Procter & Gamble for its COVID-fighting spray, saying it does help kill the virus.

P&G first released the Microban 24-hour sanitizing spray back in February before the COVID-19 outbreak was considered a pandemic.

Before a product can officially claim it can kill a specific virus, the EPA has to test it and approve it.

P&G says third-party testing shows its spray can kills the virus in 60 seconds.