LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A murder suspect who escaped while being transported from Montana to Michigan has been caught and arraigned in court.

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, escaped from a private prisoner transport service while being driven to Michigan.

Mobley was caught through the coordinated effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the FBI.

He was arraigned in Lapeer County in 71-A District Court Monday on murder and felony firearm charges.

Mobley is suspected of the murder of Andrea Eilber, who was shot at a relative’s home in Lapeer County in 2011. Police say DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene that was reexamined in 2022 positively identified Mobley.

After he was questioned by Michigan State Police, Mobley fled his home in Utah and was later arrested in Montana.

Mobley’s charges include first-degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 28.