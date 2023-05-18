OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter after their son opened fire at Oxford High School in 2021, the parents of Ethan Crumbley have appealed their case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The appeals were filed by James and Jennifer Crumbley’s attorneys in response to an Oakland County judge’s ruling to send their cases to trial in circuit court, The Detroit News reported on Thursday.

The Crumbleys’ earlier appeal was denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Ethan Crumbley, the teenager who opened fire at the high school on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four classmates and injuring six students and a teacher, pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in October and could receive life in prison.

He was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors claimed Ethan’s parents were guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of his classmates.

The prosecutors argued the Crumbleys had bought the gun, had not stored the gun properly, had ignored his signs of mental health problems, and declined to take him home on the dayof the shooting after a teacher had seen disturbing drawings on Ethan’s class work.