LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pizza party on the Capitol lawn Wednesday helped raise money for college for students in the foster care system.

The Michigan Education Trust says the annual event has impacted more than a 1,000 students.

The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust is for those that have exited foster care and are now on the next steps of their life’s journey.

Diane Brewer, executive director of the Michigan Education Trust, says the scholarship helps break a cycle and offers opportunity for those who have faced the foster care system to make a difference.

And Brewer says for most students, the impact they have goes directly back into improving the system.

“The vast majority of students state their major as social services, so they’re wanting to go back into the program because they have firsthand experience. They’ve been there; they know what they’d like to see that would be different. They’re willing to go and give back to those that have helped them get through a very difficult process,” Brewer said.

For more information about the Fostering Futures Scholarship, visit its page on Michigan.gov.