LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline has run through the Straits of Mackinac since 1953, and transports millions of gallons of crude oil and natural gas from Wisconsin to Ontario daily.

Advocates say it’s a matter of time until the aging pipeline causes an environmental disaster. Michigan Clean Water Action is hosting a day of education and action Saturday, advocating for the shutdown of Line 5.

In 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down the pipeline by May 2021, but the Canadian oil company refused, saying the state did not have the authority to order the shutdown.

The event is at Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. It’s free and open to all.

“We’ll gather to learn the history and dangers of the Line 5 oil pipeline, current status of the movement to shut it down, and actions we can all take to help make its decommissioning a political priority,” Clean Water Action said in a news release.

Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center is at 5153 Marsh Road in Okemos.