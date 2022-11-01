EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While nearly 2 million Michigan citizens have requested absentee ballots, and 1.1 million have submitted one, East Lansing is still preparing for a busy election day on Tuesday.

East Lansing is reminding residents that they can register to vote, apply for and vote with an absentee voter ballot, up until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

They can turn in their filled out absentee ballot until 8 p.m. on Election Day at either of the East Lansing City Clerk offices, regardless of their regular polling location.

Official ballot drop boxes are also available in the community for East Lansing voters that are handing in filled out absentee ballots. Ballots must be inserted into an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

These boxes are locked and checked daily by deputized staff with the East Lansing City Clerk’s office.

Boxes are located at:

East Lansing City Hall (north parking lot), 410 Abbot Road

East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road

East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road

MSU-CATA Transportation Center, 592 N. Shaw Lane

East Lansing’s polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, for those planning to vote in-person. Same-day voter registration will be offered from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both East Lansing City Clerk’s office locations.

Voters can check their voter registration status and view a sample ballot at www.mi.gov/vote.

Those voting in person on Election Day will need to bring a photo ID or sign an affidavit attesting that they are not in possession of a photo ID before voting.

The East Lansing City Clerk’s main office and on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day, including upcoming, extended weekend hours.

Hours at the East Lansing City Clerk’s main office, located at East Lansing City Hall at 410 Abbot Road, through Election Day are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov.4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours at the on-campus satellite location of the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Election Day and voting, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections.