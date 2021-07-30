Eviction moratorium ends tomorrow, assistance available for renters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire tomorrow, but there is still help available for struggling renters.

“No, the program does not end. Just because the eviction moratorium is ending, the program is still going. And will be going for hopefully for quite some time so people can still apply and get help,” said Chrestie Harry of Housing Services Mid-Michigan.

That is the reassurance Housing Services mid-Michigan in Eaton County is giving as the federal moratorium on evictions.

“I will say to everyone that’s currently behind on their rent to have an open dialogue with their landlord. As we talked about previously, its very expensive for landlords to turn units as well. No landlord wants to evict someone just for monetary reasons if there is money out there that will help make the resident whole,” said Douglas Fleming of the Lansing Housing Commission.

COVID emergency rental assistance, or “CERA” applications, can be done online and on paper as well, and you do not have to wait for an eviction notice to fill it out.

"What we are seeing is that people think that because they are not in the eviction process or they don't have a seven-day notice from their landlord, they are not eligible when in fact they don't need anything like that to be eligible for the CERA program. All they need is to be behind on rent and utilities for us to assist them," said Joseph Sigmon of Housing Services Mid-Michigan

With more than a hundred evictions pending in Ingham County, experts say it’s important to reach out for help as soon as possible.