GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former postal employee who pilfered gift cards from the mail in the Eaton County village of Sunfield was placed on federal probation for two years and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Robin Gangwer, 55, admitted to taking two Target gift cards that were preloaded with funds and using the gift cards to make purchases at a store in Lansing, according to federal court records.

She appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids for sentencing. In addition to probation and a fine, U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou ordered that Gangwer pay $665 in restitution.

Gangwer, who worked for the postal service for nearly 10 years, was the subject of several complaints in May 2022 about packages that had been sent but not delivered, court records indicate.

Postal inspectors set a trap: They put Target gift cards inside greeting cards addressed to fictitious locations in her zone, court records show. Postal inspectors got a heads up when two of the three gift cards were used at a Target store. Video footage from Target showed Gangwer negotiating the cards.

Postal inspectors put a remote transmitter in another piece of mail and agents were alerted when Gangwer opened the envelope, according to court records.

Gangwer pleaded guilty in April to felony information charging her with theft of mail matter by a postal employee, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Ms. Gangwer recognizes and takes full responsibility for her actions and feels embarrassed and remorseful for her bad decisions,’’ defense attorney Nicole A. Samuel wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “Thankfully, only $665 worth of loss remains outstanding as a result of Ms. Gangwer’s actions.’’