Ex-Rockford police lieutenant charged for making false report to police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Rockford police lieutenant has been charged for making a false report to police in December 2021.

Aaron Michael Sawyer, 38, of Grand Rapids, has been charged with a misdemeanor for making a false report to police on Dec. 9, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said that Sawyer made a crash report in Grand Rapids, but the report was deemed false because the hit-and-run crash actually happened near Jenison.

He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident.

He is scheduled to be in court on March 15.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said one of the cars, a black Ford Explorer, drove away from the crash scene before deputies arrived. Investigators were later able to identify Sawyer as the driver.

He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from his position.

He was the subject of a Target 8 investigation in 2015 after he was arrested for speeding and drunken driving. Sawyer was accused of driving twice the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to drunk driving and did not receive any jail time.

At the time of the 2015 incident, Sawyer served as a police sergeant at the Rockford Department of Public Safety. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.