LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The fire that destroyed the iconic Onondaga Tavern on New Year’s Eve day has officially been ruled an “undetermined cause” by the Michigan State Police.

Ingham County Sheriff Department Sgt. Brad Delaney tells 6 News that the label “undetermined” means the fire could have been intentional or accidental. Investigators continue to investigate, he says.

“We are still investigating as suspicious and have reason to believe it was intentional,” he says.

The tavern’s owner had faced financial pressures before the fire, but officials say he is not the focus of a law enforcement investigation related to the fire.

Additionally, he says it has been determined there is no evidence to connect this fire with other motorcycle club fires in the region. That includes a Christmas Day fire at the Diamondback Motorcycle Club in Windsor Township and fires at a Saginaw motorcycle club.