LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Election Division of Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope’s operations will move to a new location on Dec. 5, 6 News has confirmed.

“The trucks will be here on Dec. 5 for the move,” Swope tells 6 News.

The division and operations will be relocated to the decommissioned Reo Elementary School, 1221 Reo Rd. Swope says the location is 1.8 miles away from the current location at the South Washington Office Complex (SWOC), 2500 S. Washington Ave.

SWOC is slated for demolition next year to make way for a new Public Safety Facility. The new facility, funded by voter-approved bonds, will house the Lansing Police Department, the Lansing Fire Department Administration, the city jail and 54-A District Court.

Swope says election equipment has already been moved to the former school. That happened right after last week’s election.

The division will have to rent its portion of the building from the Lansing School District at a cost of $5,744 per month.

Joining Swope in the school will be the city’s Financial Empowerment Center and the Lansing Promise Scholarship. They will also be paying rent to the school district, but a deal has not been finalized.

Swope says the move is happening now to prevent any impacts on the Presidential Primary slated for February.