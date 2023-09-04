LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A candidate for one of two Lansing City Council At-Large seats is pausing her campaign.

Missy Lilje tells 6 News unexpected health concerns in her family are causing her to “pause her campaign with huge consequences.” She won’t be knocking on doors or fundraising, she says.

Lilje finished fourth in the August race and advanced to November’s general election. The top two in November will take seats being vacated by Lansing City Councilmembers At-Large Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley. Both women decided not to seek re-election this year.

“Sometimes you have to dial back one part of your life to focus on another,” she said, relating her situation to a song in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.” “I have to turn down the dial on the campaign and turn up the dial on my family.”

With two open seats in the At-Large race, it was an opportunity to shake up the Council. Mayor Andy Schor was going to attempt to seize on one of the open seats with financing from his leadership fund. The announcement of the fund resulted in weeks of controversy and allegations that Schor was violating the city’s ethics ordinance. City Council approved hiring an outside law firm to review whether or not Schor’s fundraising violated the ordinance, after City Attorney Jim Smiertka issued a decision that there was no violation.

Of the eight candidates on the ballot in August, Lilje was the only one formally endorsed by Schor. Ingham County Clerk Election Campaign Finance reports show when she closed her campaign books on July 23, she had raised $9,720. She spent $7,553.15 of that, leaving her with $2,166.85 cash on-hand. Schor’s leadership fund gave her $1,000 on Aug. 3, bringing her cash on-hand to $3,166.85.

While she won’t be focused on her campaign, she says if voters give her the nod in November, she “would be thrilled to serve.”

Also on the ballot in November will be Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Tamera Carter and Jody Washington.