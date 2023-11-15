LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Shocked. Just totally shocked.”

That’s how DeWitt Mayor Sue Deeming says she felt when routine financial audits discovered money missing from both the city’s utility and tax funds.

On Wednesday, former DeWitt Treasurer and Clerk Lisa Grysen was arraigned on two felony charges of embezzlement in Clinton County District Court.

Court records reveal Lisa Grysen was charged with one count of embezzlement of over $20,000 and one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization.

The charge for over $20,000 was related to her position at the city of DeWitt. The embezzlement from a charitable or nonprofit organization was related to the her position as treasurer for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Division.

Screen shot of the Clinton County Court file. (WLNS)

Warrants for her arrest were approved Monday, and Grysen was then released on bond. Her bond prohibits her from having contact with the city of DeWitt and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department’s Mounted Division. She was issued a bond of $15,000 cash on each charge.

The former Clerk and Treasurer was escorted from DeWitt City Hall on Aug. 16, officials said on Aug. 28.

During the meeting, Mayor Sue Leeming told the public and Council Grysen had been fired over “concerning irregularities in connection with city funds.” She was investigated by the Michigan State Police.

In an interview with 6 News, Deeming says there was more than $20,000 taken from the city coffers over three years. She said the city is hoping to get all that money back plus the additional costs arising from a special audit and more.

Following her termination from the city, Grysen came under scrutiny by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department where she was a volunteer with the department’s mounted division. She also served as the treasurer for the nonprofit organization that runs the mounted division.