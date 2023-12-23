PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas is just two days away–and one man in Portland has been getting into the holiday spirit by hosting the Michigan Santa House.

That’s where he asks the Big Guy to come down from the North Pole to take free photos with kids.

John Smith has been bringing out Santa and Mrs. Claus to Portland since 2007, offering families and kids a chance to take photos with Santa at no cost.

“We just try to bring the joy to the season where a lot of people can’t afford the money,” Smith said. “They can’t afford to spend the extra $35 to get a picture of their children, so bring them here–we are happy to see them.”

Santa has been visiting The Michigan Santa House in Portland for 16 years. (WLNS)

For the last 16 years, Smith has been using a combination of fresh reindeer food and cookies to get Santa down to Portland. And just when we thought he wasn’t coming for the interview–it was a Christmas miracle when we heard some sleigh bells off in the distance.

“Well, I’m here to see all the boys and girls in town, so they can give me their wish lists and we can talk and we can have some fun,” Santa said as he arrived at the Michigan Santa House.

Santa said coming to Portland is one of his favorite holiday traditions–giving out ornaments, doing snowball fights and, of course, reading letters the children have sent him.

“Tucker is 3. He wants a garbage truck with forks that pick up the silly trash cans. Ho, ho, ho!” Santa said as he read the letter.

But even with a busy schedule ahead of him, Santa took time to hear what I wanted for Christmas.

“So, Santa, when I was younger, I always wanted a Hot Wheels track. Do you think you can help me with that?” I asked.

“Well, I don’t know, the big man said. “We’ll see if we can get you a nice surprise for Christmas, if you’ve been a good boy this year.”

If you would like a chance to meet Santa himself, he will be here through Saturday, the 23th of December.