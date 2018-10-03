Exclusive: Woman claims charges against her are retaliation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EATON COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – A former clerk at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office believes she was criminally charged in retaliation for a sexual assault complaint she filed against a deputy she was once romantically involved with.

That former clerk, Kellie Bartlett, also claims top administrative officials at the sheriff’s office treated her unfairly by firing her in December of 2017 for policy violations the deputy also committed. He remains on the job.

Bartlett spoke exclusively with 6 News about the claims against her and her claims against the department. Her attorney asked that she not be quoted directly.

But Bartlett provided text messages, emails, and other documents to 6 News revealing the deputy once bragged about masturbating in a jury room, watched porn, and repeatedly had sex with her while both were on the clock.

6 News is not naming the deputy because he has not been charged with a crime.

Even though a November 2017 email from Bartlett to Eaton County Undersheriff Jeff Cook shows that he was made aware of these behaviors, Bartlett said that deputy was never reprimanded.

Eaton County turned down a Freedom of Information Act request for the deputy’s personnel file.

However, when asked about allegations surrounding inappropriate behavior at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Cook told a local newspaper reporter via email that while some officers had been accused of “inappropriate conduct,” the matters were “thoroughly and objectively investigated” by a number of agencies, including the Michigan State Police and Mission Team.

Cook sent the email on August 26, 2018. He continued by saying: “To date, none of these investigating agencies has found credible evidence of sexual harassment. Nonetheless, the Department has taken, and will continue to take, steps to ensure that all of its employees function in a safe and comfortable working environment.”

6 News reached out to Cook and members of the sheriff’s office, including Sheriff Tom Reich, multiple times for comment on this story. They declined and referred the matter to Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt. She was assigned the case after Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd recused himself. Pratt also declined to comment citing an ongoing investigation.

On September 21st, Pratt charged Bartlett with nine felonies and five misdemeanors.

The former clerk now faces charges including: filing a false sexual assault report, stalking, identity theft, and using a computer to commit a crime. While Bartlett is awaiting future court proceedings on the matter, she says she’s innocent.

According to the criminal complaint, Bartlett is accused of committing identity theft for creating a fake Facebook page of the deputy without him knowing.

That’s despite the findings of an executed search warrant of that Facebook page in June of 2017.

According to an email from a former IT official at the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, he said he found “no signs of fraud attempts or anything or even chatting, Jus (sic) the account set up and uploading images.”

The email goes on to say that the Facebook page was created within the Eaton County computer network.

“The profile was started from someone connected to our network and some of the images were uploaded through our network,” he said. “There’s likely nothing criminal. I also asked Facebook to remove the profile.”

Creating a fake Facebook page is one of the many reasons Bartlett was ultimately terminated from the sheriff’s office, according to her termination letter.

The move came several months after internal investigations by a Mission Team that was called in to investigate complaints Bartlett and the deputy filed against each other after their relationship, which started in late 2015, ended in May of 2017.

The Michigan Sheriff’s Association’s “Mission Team” is a team of police investigators that have no connection or affiliation with the department being investigated.

However, the investigators in this case were sworn in as “acting deputies” of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

6 News obtained the full Mission Team reports which show that Bartlett, the deputy, and a few others were interviewed as part of that investigation which started in July of 2017.

The deputy claimed Bartlett had been stalking and harassing him.

Investigators asked the deputy whether he wanted Bartlett criminally charged, fired, or the sheriff’s office to handle it internally.

According to the Mission Team report, the deputy said he previously discussed the matter with his superiors, pointing out that they believed it “wasn’t a great stalking case.”

Documents show, two days after the investigation was launched, the deputy told investigators that he “did not wish to pursue criminal charges for harassing/stalking against Kellie Bartlett at this time.”

Instead, according to the report, the deputy said he was going to gather reports and documentation in an attempt to get a PPO through the court in Eaton County.

“He (the deputy) advised that if had further contacts from Kellie Bartlett, he would let command staff know and possibly pursue charges in the future now that Kellie Bartlett has been advised during this investigation,” the report said.

In July of 2017, investigators concluded no criminal charges would be brought and they closed the case.

However, documents show that investigators re-opened the case when they re-interviewed Bartlett and two additional deputies on August 18, 2017.

“The only other resolution honestly to a situation such as this is resignation because we are not looking at criminal; we’re not looking at anything more than internal,” the investigator told Bartlett.

According to the Mission Team report, the investigator went on to say this:

“To me there’s a little bit of fault to be spread around amongst everybody. I’m not finding one person is the key part of this entire thing, so I don’t want you come away from this thinking I’m blaming you. I definitely feel that [the deputy] has a lot to do with this situation as well too, and I definitely feel the way that the Administration handled the investigation is definitely unique due to the fact there was probably not action taken as soon as it needed to be done.”

Investigators once again closed the case.

“Following this investigation, there are no criminal charges pending and we assisted the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office on the internal investigation which is now turned over to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office,” the report said.

Four months later, the sheriff’s office fired Bartlett saying she violated several policies including dishonesty or untruthfulness, insubordination, not obeying criminal and civil laws, and breaking the county’s social media policies, just to name a few.

A few months after her firing, Bartlett filed two separate complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office claiming retaliation and sexual discrimination.

The EEOC determined it was “unable to conclude that the information was in violation of the statutes,” so therefore, Bartlett was afforded the right to sue.

Bartlett said she never did due to the costs and fees associated with hiring an attorney and taking the case to court.

According to the Mission Team report, while the deputy asserted that he may pursue criminal charges in the future, he didn’t pursue them until after Bartlett filed a sexual assault complaint against him in January of 2018.

Roughly five months after receiving the case, Pratt charged Bartlett with several crimes, many of which are similar to the policy violations of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Bartlett is accused of committing.

In the news release announcing the charges, Pratt said the material in the case is “voluminous and multifaceted and has taken months to review and analyze.”

She said her review of the evidence from both the Michigan State Police and Mission Team investigations “raised suspicion that the allegation against the deputy could be false.”

Pratt went on to say that her office “thoroughly reviews all allegations of sexual assault, as we do suspected false allegations.”