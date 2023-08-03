LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An executive directive signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday intends to make state permitting processes more predictable, transparent and efficient, according to the governor’s office.

The directive will require the state government to reimburse people who missed deadlines when possible, the state announced on Thursday.

A news release from the state government said Executive Directive 2023-04 will lower costs and ensure permits for more projects like housing, community revitalization, manufacturing, clean energy and water protection, while also protecting Michigan’s air, land and water.

“Permitting delays can increase costs and uncertainty for communities and businesses,” said Whitmer. “Those applying for a state permit must know how long the process will take and that when the state commits to a deadline, we will meet it. The bipartisan budget I recently signed also included resources to further reduce permitting wait times and improve the permitting process.”

The executive directive directs state departments and agencies to assess what permits and licenses they issue and the statutory authorities that govern application fees and response times, and then to report that information to the governor, according to a news release from the state of Michigan on Thursday.

The governor will then establish recommended times for the efficient processing of each type of permit or license, according to the statement.

When state departments and agencies exceed the recommended time, they must waive or refund the full application fee to the extent that the law permits.

The agencies must also identify which permits can be eliminated, the statement said.

You can read the full executive directive here.