Executive Order expanding Michigan Autism Council
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Lt. Gov. Brian Calley signed an executive order to expand The Michigan Autism Council.
“We have come a long way in improving outcomes for Michiganders with autism but there is much more work to do and the Autism Council is instrumental in making sure the progress continues,” Calley said.
The executive order calls for an annual report, reporting on accomplishments every five years, and four new appointees being added to the council.
Michigan has gone from 33rd to 10th in the nation for the number of certified behavior analysts since 2012, According to the 2018 Autism Spectrum Disorder State Plan Progress and Recommendations Report.
