Exercise physiologist offers tips to meet your New Year’s resolutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we approach the new year, you’re probably already thinking about your goals and resolutions for 2022. Losing weight and exercising more are two of the most common resolutions.

Todd Buckingham, who is an exercise physiologist with Mary Free Bed Sports Rehab, says the most important thing to remember is to set “smart” goals. Smart goals are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-oriented.

If your goal is to run a marathon but you’re not a runner don’t try to run one in February. Instead, starting small is the best way to go because those goals can be more realistic to achieve.

“Often if we go big or go home, we tend to go home more than we go big and that can end up in injury, burnout or illness,” Buckingham.

You are more likely to reach your goals if you write them down, and if all else fails, you can do it with a buddy.

“It’s a great to hold yourself accountable but it’s hard to be intrinsically motivated,” Buckingham said. “Having friends can help achieve your goals just by holding each other accountable.”

If you are still having trouble, you can always reach out to a professional, like a dietitian or a trainer, who can tailor something that suits your needs.

“I would caution seeking advice from friends versus a professional because most of the time your friends will say this worked for me and this is what you should do,” Buckingham said. “Everybody is different that’s why having a professional can be really beneficial.”