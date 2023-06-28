DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A Detroit native filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Detroit, along with individual people.

The lawsuit alleges that they manufactured false evidence and suppressed valid evidence, leading to his 16-year wrongful imprisonment.

“I just would like you to know that you’re about to sentence an innocent man to prison,” Kenneth Nixon, then age 19, said at his 2005 sentencing hearing.

Nixon was exonerated and release from prison on Feb. 18, 2021, after his innocence was established by the Cooley Law School Innocence Project and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit.

According to Nixon’s attorneys, police officers at the time relied on a coached statement from a 13-year-old alleged witness to a 2005 arson-murder, “who ended up giving three radically contradictory accounts of what he supposedly saw,” according to a press release on Wednesday from Nixon’s attorneys.

They allege further that there was no physical evidence and the defense had multiple alibi witnesses, and the police then use a serial “jail informant,” who had allegedly been promised a reduced sentence and early release for his testimony.

The suit claims that the Detroit Police Dept. has long held practices of coercing and coaching jailhouse informants, unlawfully detaining witnesses, offering perks in exchange for testimony, and withholding evidence that would establish innocence.

You can see a copy of the lawsuit by clicking here.