LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The year ahead might be economically daunting, but one thing is likely to stabilize for 2024–gas prices.

In its annual Fuel Price Outlook on Thursday, GasBuddy advised Americans to expect lower gasoline and diesel prices in 2024.

The gas app predicted on Thursday that the yearly national average in gas prices will drop from $3.51 per gallon in 2023, to $3.38 per gallon in 2024.

After two years of above-average prices at the pump, several factors are expected to contribute to lower prices in the coming year–including a record high in U.S. oil production, lower retail gasoline demand and concerns of falling global demand alongside the increase in global crude oil inventories.

According to GasBuddy’s forecast, the highest gas prices in 2024 will happen in May, at the peak of the summer driving season. Their prediction is that the national average price could potentially rise as high as $3.89 per gallon at that point.

GasBuddy said the annual hurricane season in late summer could also cause “more uncertainty” at the pump.

The app predicts that diesel prices will also fall “incrementally” in 2024, and that diesel will peak at $4.13 per gallon in March.