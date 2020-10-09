Expect some delays getting to Hawk Island Park

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Get ready for some new construction around Hawk Island Park.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department announces that Cavanaugh Road, from the east side of Tranter Street to the west side of the Hawk Island Park entrance, will be closed to complete sewer repairs starting on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Only westbound traffic will be impacted, and eastbound traffic will be maintained.

The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

A detour for westbound traffic will be posted.

Westbound Detour:

• South on Aurelius Road

• West on Jolly Road

• North on Pennsylvania Avenue

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.