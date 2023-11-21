LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a faculty-led complaint now landing Michigan State University under the microscope of the organization that accredits the institution, an expert in higher education says the pressure is increasing on the university.

The new controversy began last month when the Faculty Senate authorized a resolution calling for elected MSU Board of Trustee member and Chair of the Board Rema Vassar to resign. The resolution came after another Trustee, Brianna Scott, issued a seven-page letter accusing Vassar of violating policies on ethics and prohibiting board members from interfering in the day-to-day operations of the university.

Out of the resolution, Faculty Senate officials sent a letter to the Higher Learning Commission. That’s an independent corporation that bestows accreditation on universities and colleges. Accreditation is a stamp of approval the institution’s offerings will prepare a student for real-world application of their learning.

“Upon initial review of your letter the HLC determined that the matter regarding Michigan State University raises potential concerns regarding the institution’s compliance with the criteria for accreditation,” Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Jack Lipton quoted the letter stating.

Faculty leadership worries Vassar’s alleged misconduct – including appearing in an advertisement for a business managed by a former Trustee and traveling on a donor’s private jet – is unethical. And if it is, if accreditation may be stripped from the university.

A spokesperson for MSU said in a statement the university will review and respond accordingly to the notice from the HLC.

“Maintaining the university’s accreditation is critical to the overarching success of the institution,” MSU spokesman Mark Bullion said in a statement.

But what does accreditation mean?

Raquel Rall is a professor at the University of California with a specialty in studying higher education. She compares an accreditation to a health department letter grade to a local eater in California.

“If you go into a place that’s not an A, you question it,” Rall tells 6 News. “You know that an authority has gone and has checked that they are doing things above board and all these different things. And if they don’t have an A, there’s a reason.”

Rall explains a school will go through accreditation by a certain agency based on location. That agency will review a self-study from the university and examine in-depth the institution’s policies and procedures — from academics to governance and leadership.

While Rall said she has not heard of a major university losing accreditation in recent years, such an action could make transferring harder for students and impact research and federal funding.

“Institutions already get less amount of funding from the federal government than they used to back in the day, so that’s really pressing,” she said. “You think about prestige, reputation, alum, all these different things – like that matters.”

With a cloud of controversy hanging over MSU – ranging from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal to the recent revelations of allegations of sexual harassment and admitted sexual impropriety by former MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker, to this latest heated fight between elected members of the leadership board of the university, a review of the university’s adherence to accreditation ethical standards is just more kindling to a smoldering fire of crisis.

A loss of accreditation for MSU is “doubtful,” Rall said. But the fire will be hard to miss by outside officials.

“The accrediting agency would be remiss if they didn’t focus on that and say, ‘What is happening here?'” Rally said. “Like, ‘What is going on in this place? We have such egregious errors happening time and time again and all these different facets in this institution.”