DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Housing experts are skeptical over the notice sent to residents of Rotunda Trailer Park in DeWitt Township giving them a month to move out.

At the start of this month, tenants of Rotunda Trailer Park opened their mailboxes to find a letter notifying them that the park was closing on April 5th. As those folks scrambled to find new housing, experts started to look into exactly what the park management had told them.

“We did get a few phone calls and started to be suspicious of what’s going on,” said Christe Harry, executive director of Mid-Michigan Housing Services.

Her group is the main agency in Clinton County with a focused housing program. She said that her office was getting calls from Rotunda Trailer Park tenants asking for help. She said the notice sent out to them was something they hadn’t seen before, but they were still taking the issue seriously. The notice left residents like Doug Schmidt, terrified for his future. He said with only 15 days left, he needs more time to find a new place to live.

“I’ll still move in April but they’ll have to throw me out of here. They can’t, this ain’t right. They can’t do this like this,” he said.

Jim Schaafsma, a housing attorney, said the requirements of a notice are few but critical.

“That doesn’t involve any contact with the court or other government agency. All it requires is that the park owners provide a written notice to the tenants informing the tenants that they want the tenants to move out, that they are planning to terminate the tenancy, and state the grounds of terminating that tenancy,” he said.

Schaffsma took a look at a copy of the notice obtained by 6 News. He said the notice is missing critical details that could prevent further eviction action. He said a timeline for moving is required in the first notice.

“Second, it doesn’t state the proposed grounds or the basis of the proposed termination of tenancy and thirdly it doesn’t have the specific information, which is notice of the tenant’s right to meet with the owner for a discussion on the termination of tenancy,” Schaffsma said.

The park manager would not speak with us on camera about these issues but she said she is also facing eviction from the property because she lives there as well. She hasn’t heard back from the property owner, Royal Group LLC in Royal Oak, Michigan, since she was told of the decision to close the park. 6 News has not heard from the property owner after several attempts for comment.