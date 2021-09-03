Experts do not recommend Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some people across the country are trying to get their hands on Ivermectin. An antiparasitic medication is mainly used for animals. The CDC and FDA are warning people not to take it.

It’s mainly used to treat parasitic infections in large animals like cows and horses but it can be prescribed to people. The problem is some are taking it in hopes of treating COVID-19, experts say that is not recommended.

6 News spoke with a clinical toxicologist from Wayne State and the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center. He says Ivermectin was used in studies to try and treat COVID-19 but was ultimately shown not to be safe and effective.

A wave of misinformation on social media has fueled the trend even as several health organizations have warned against people taking the drug. Poison specialists say they’ve noticed the trend a few months ago.

Another big concern? People may be purchasing the over the county animal version which is definitely not safe for humans.

“The threshold for toxicity is going to be a lot lower in humans a medication intended for a horse. The medication can cause GI symptoms, in severe cases it can cause seizures, hallucinations, it can cause liver damage as well,” said Varun Vohra of the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center.

If you have questions or concerns you can contact the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222 and of course, consult your family doctor.