LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With cold temperatures here to stay and the potential for more snow headed to mid-Michigan, it may have you dreaming about your next summer vacation.

But before you book it, there are several scams you need to be on the look out for.

Experts say right now is one of the hottest times to book that summer vacation, and scammers know that.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau wants to warn Michiganders about two key scams that could be costly when trying to plan a trip.

The BBB says protecting yourself starts by keeping a close eye on the website you are trying to book on and making sure it’s legitimate.

Recent threats have shown scammers creating fake airline booking sites looking to grab your attention with a great deal.

This can happen when you do an online search with the words cheap flights, the BBB says even if you think you may have heard of the company it’s important to do your research first.

Check places like bbb.org See if it’s a legitimate company. Make sure you are on the right website. Maybe even do an internet search of that company and then the words scams and see if other things pop up, maybe you thought it was a legitimate company because you thought you’d heard of it before but you actually heard of it because people were being scammed,” said Katie Grevious, Marketing and Communications Manager with BBB.”

Experts also say they’ve seen cases of scammers sending out fake flight cancellations with a number to call looking to steal personal information.

When booking online if the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.