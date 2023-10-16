LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Experts are reminding parents to speak with their teens who have just begun driving, due to a rise in teen traffic fatalities.

The “100 Deadliest Days” for teen traffic fatalities have passed this year, but Oct. 15-21 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and experts are warning that teen traffic fatalities rose by as much as 20% last year in some states.

“Parents play a critical role in teen driver safety and in communicating important driving safety information,” said Michelle Anderson, director of operations for the National Road Safety Foundation. “New teen drivers are still gaining experience behind the wheel, which increases the chance of dangerous situations for the teen and other roadway users around them, which is why it’s so important for parents to have these discussions with their teens.”

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 2,608 people died in crashes involving a teen driver in 2021, while around 94,201 teen drivers were injured in traffic crashes that year.

NRSF said among the key issues for parental discussion are as follows: