Experts warn, remind Michiganders to look out for deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s that time of year to be on the lookout for deer. Experts say you should especially be cautious during dusk and dawn because when deer are most active.

According to Insurance Alliance of Michigan, in 2019, 1,429 people were injured, and 12 people were killed in 55,531 crashes involving deer in Michigan. That`s up from 2018, when 53,464 vehicle crashes involving deer were reported resulting in 1,200 injuries and 14 deaths.

According to data from the Michigan State Police, nearly a quarter of crashes happened between 6 and 9 p.m. and six of the 14 fatalities happened during that same stretch in the evening.