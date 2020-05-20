EXPLAINER: The social media exchange between President Trump and Michigan officials on vote-by-mail

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Facebook, Google, Twitter and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing potentially dangerous misinformation promoted by politicians and others, while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — President Trump and Michigan’s top official, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have been exchanging comments on social media regarding Michigan’s most recent move to send out vote-by-mail applications.

Yesterday, Secretary of State Benson announced that all Michiganders will be receiving applications to vote by mail, something that’s allowed by the Voting Act.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Benson said. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

President Trump expressed contempt with Benson’s announcement calling it out in an updated version of the tweet, which originally referred to the vote-by-mail applications as ballots.

ORIGINAL TWEET:

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

REVISED TWEET:

Michigan sends absentee ballot applications to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

President Trump threatened to withhold funding, misstating the actions of Secretary of State Benson and accusing the state of enabling voter fraud.

Benson responded, correcting Trump:

Hi again. Still wrong. Every Michigan registered voter has a right to vote by mail. I have the authority & responsibility to make sure that they know how to exercise this right – just like my GOP colleagues are doing in GA, IA, NE and WV. Also, again, my name is Jocelyn Benson. https://t.co/deZJwbMlT0 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

It was not immediately clear what steps Trump could take to delay the funds, which come from coronavirus relief spending measures he has signed into law. Trump tagged his acting budget director, his chief of staff and the Treasury Department on the tweet,

Trump has been very vocal about his opposition to voting by mail, claiming the practice is ripe for fraud although there is scant evidence of widespread wrongdoing with mail-in voting. Trump himself requested a mail ballot for Florida’s GOP primary last month and he has voted absentee in previous elections.

Trump says people should have to show up at polling stations and present ID to vote. But the coronavirus pandemic has upended that long-standing practice, with many voters fearful of waiting in line at polling stations and voting on machines that have been touched others.

In response, Secretary of State Spokesman Jake Rollow issued the following statement:

“President Donald Trump’s updated statement is also false. Absent voter applications are mailed nearly every election cycle by both major parties and countless advocacy and nonpartisan organizations. Just like them, we have full authority to mail applications to ensure voters know they have the right to vote safely by mail. The application is also available online at Michigan.gov/Vote.”

The debate of vote-by-mail is not only the spotlight of an ongoing social media feud between the President and Gov. Whitmer and Secretary Benson.

Local leaders have also debated the topic.

As 6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio reported, Nancy Wang the Executive Director of Voters not Politicians says vote-by-mail a step in the right decision, but it could be easier by skipping the application process.

“Due to the health crisis, what we really need is to put an absentee ballot in every voter’s hands and we need the legislature to act to do that,” Wang said.

But not everyone feels the same way including former Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

“We’re not in a time crunch anymore, why would you change the way we do it now? It costs millions of dollars and open it up to fraud because you’re sending out absentee ballot requests to people that are not elgible voters at all,” Johnson said.

Byrum said election officials are dedicated to make sure Michigan elections are safe.

“Any allegation that voting by absentee ballot in the state of Michigan is not secure is completely false,” Byrum said. “It is fear-mongering, and it is unacceptable. Michigan elections are safe and secure. Our election officials work very hard to make sure that is the case and we stand ready to serve our voters.”