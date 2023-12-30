LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The journalist who first reported on remarks made by Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg in Uganda is challenging a statement released by the Congressman’s office Friday.

Walberg told the National Prayer Breakfast in Uganda Oct. 8 to “stand firm” in the face of international pressure over a newly enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act. The law can land a person convicted of engaging in same-sex sexual activity in prison for life, and could result in a death penalty for persons convicted of “aggravated homosexuality” – which includes sex with an infectious disease, such as HIV, or sex with minors. The law also criminalizes discussing homosexuality or “promoting” it.

Friday, Mike Rorke, the Congressman’s Communications Director, issued a statement to 6 News saying Walberg never mentioned the law in his speech.

Rep. Tim Walberg

“Despite inaccurate reports circulating, the transcript clearly shows that Congressman Walberg never endorsed any legislation or law while in Uganda. He did call out the World Bank for repeatedly holding Uganda, a Christian nation, to a different standard than much of the rest of the world. There is an undeniable double standard where other nations, like Afghanistan, receive uncriticized support from the World Bank. Global organizations, like the World Bank, should adhere to their mission and fiduciary duty to help bring economic prosperity to developing countries. They should not be in the business of pushing social policies, especially in an uneven fashion. This is just one example of a growing trend of global organizations abandoning their duties and missions to pursue a political agenda and Congressman Walberg will continue to speak against this trend, even when it comes with gross mischaracterizations and inaccuracies.” Statement from Mike Rorke, Communications Director Congressman Tim Walberg (R-Tipton) on reports related to Walberg’s speech in Uganda Oct. 8

Jonathan Larsen, the journalist from TYT Media who first reported on the speech, says Walberg’s reference to international pressure could only be in reference to international pressure – including U.S. sanctions – brought against the country and its leaders as a result of the adoption of the law.

“He says “I didn’t defend the law”, which is true and in the sense that he didn’t name it. But he absolutely was understood by his audience,” Larsen tells 6 News. “The Ugandan audience understood exactly what he was talking about,” Larsen says. “Other speakers were much more clear and transparent about the subject matter, and the reality is there’s nothing else you could logically have been talking about.”

In fact, following Walberg’s speech, President Yoweri Museveni praised Walberg’s speech and presence and told the gathered leaders the Michigan Republican’s presence showed some Americans and Westerns “stood with us” against homosexuality and abortion.

“I want to thank the Congressman from Michigan, because you have seen that we have got the Western people you see here are not the only ones, there are others also, the ones who come to tell you about homosexuals, about abortion, you now know that there are other Americans, other Western people, who think like us,” Museveni said. “So, I want to thank them for what they contributed.”